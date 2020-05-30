FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — From 1990 to 2017, there were increases in the global prevalence, incidence, and burden of suffering related to psoriasis, according to a report published in the May issue of the International Journal of Dermatology.

Sarah Al Qassimi, M.D., from the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, and colleagues used data from the Global Burden of Disease dataset to examine the prevalence, incidence, disability-adjusted life years (DALY), and years lived with disability (YLD) related to psoriasis for 1990 to 2017.

The researchers found that the global age-standardized prevalence rate of psoriasis was 811 per 100,000 population in 2017, which approximated to 0.84 percent of the world population. The incidence of new cases increased from 1990 to 2017, from 92 to 99 per 100,000. The highest and lowest rates were seen in North America and Western Europe and in Asia and Western Pacific regions, respectively. The data showed a peak prevalence among those in the 65- to 69-year-old age group, and the most common age of onset was 55 to 59 years. The likelihood of being affected was slightly increased for women. In terms of the burden of suffering, there was an overall increase in YLDs, with global rates increasing from 65.2 to 70 per 100,000 from 1990 to 2017; global DALYs increased from 65.1 to 70 per 100,000 during the same time period.

“The public health implications of these findings include the need for awareness campaigns, early diagnosis in primary care, timely treatment, and appropriate referrals,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

