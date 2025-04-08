1992 to 2021 Saw Decrease in Burden of Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis in Women

MONDAY, April 7, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The burden of alcohol-related cirrhosis (AC) among women has decreased but is disproportionately high in lower Sociodemographic Index (SDI) regions, according to a study published online March 31 in Scientific Reports.

Zhou Zhang, from the Hubei University of Medicine in Xiangyang, China, and colleagues examined the global, regional, and national burden of AC in women from 1992 to 2021 using data from the Global Burden of Disease 2021 database. Trends in age-standardized incidence rates (ASIR), mortality rates, and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) for AC were assessed for women in 204 countries. The estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) method was used to examine temporal trends, and future projections were generated to 2030.

The researchers found that the global ASIR of AC in women showed a slight decrease between 1992 and 2021, from 3.10 to 2.42 per 100,000 (EAPC, −1.02). There was significant variation across SDI regions; in 2021, the highest ASIR was in low SDI regions (3.77 per 100,000). There was a global decline noted in mortality and DALYs, but they remained disproportionately high in lower SDI regions. Distinct gender-specific trends were seen, with a marked increase in AC burden in older age groups. A further decline in AC burden is predicted by 2030.

“The burden of AC in women remains a significant global health challenge. While some regions have seen improvements, others, particularly lower SDI countries, continue to experience rising incidence and mortality rates,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

