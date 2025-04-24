2000 to 2021 Saw Increase in Incidence of Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

WEDNESDAY, April 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) — From 2000 to 2021, there was an increase in the incidence of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which was seen in all age groups, according to a study published online April 14 in JAMA Network Open.

Arvind Bussetty, M.D., from the Rutgers University School of Medicine in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues reported updated incidence trends for pancreas and colorectal adenocarcinomas in the United States in a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database to examine trends from 2000 to 2021.

The researchers identified 275,273 cases of pancreas adenocarcinoma from 2000 to 2021. The annual percentage change (APC) for pancreatic adenocarcinoma was 4.35 among those aged 15 to 34 years, which was significantly higher than the APCs of 1.74 and 1.54 for those aged 55 years and older and those aged 35 to 54 years, respectively. Overall, 1,215,200 colorectal cancer cases were identified. The APC for colorectal adenocarcinoma was −3.31 for those aged 55 years and older, which was significantly lower than the APCs of 1.75 and 0.78 for those aged 15 to 34 and 35 to 54 years, respectively.

“We show in this national cohort the worrisome trend of increasing pancreatic adenocarcinoma in all age groups and the increasing incidence of colorectal adenocarcinoma in the youngest age group,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the biotechnology and biomedical industries.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

