2000 to 2022 Saw Declines in Number, Rates of Teen Births in United States

WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) — From 2000 to 2022, there were declines in the number and rates of first and second and higher-order teen births, according to the July 24 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Anne K. Driscoll, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues examined data from the National Vital Statistics System birth data files from 2000 to 2022 to examine trends in the numbers, percentages, and rates of first and second and higher-order births to teenagers <20 years of age.

The researchers observed declines of 67 and 79 percent in the number of first teen births and the number of second and higher-order teen births, respectively, from 2000 to 2022, while a 7 percent increase was seen in the population of female teenagers. Greater declines were seen for younger versus older teenagers. Declines of 69 and 80 percent were seen for first and second and higher-order teen birth rates, respectively. For each race and Hispanic origin group, the declines were similar. White teenagers had the lowest first and second and higher-order birth rates in 2000 and 2022. The highest rates for first births were seen in Hispanics in 2000 and in non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Natives in 2022.

“These declines are due to changes in teen sexual behavior that prevent or delay births and represent progress in both postponing parenthood and allowing teen parents to space additional births,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

