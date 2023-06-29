WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Among U.S. adults with cigarette use and all subgroups aged 26 years and older, there were significant reductions in nicotine dependence prevalence from 2006 to 2019, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Network Open.

Beth Han, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues examined whether and how nicotine dependence varies by year, age, psychiatric comorbidities, and sociodemographic characteristics among U.S. adults with cigarette use. Data were included from 152,354 U.S. community-dwelling individuals aged 18 years or older.

The researchers found that from 2006 to 2019, the adjusted prevalence of nicotine dependence decreased from 59.52 to 56.00 percent (average annual percentage change, −0.4 percent) and decreased in each age group, except for those aged 18 to 25 years who had stable prevalence. Among those with past-month cigarette smoking, the adjusted prevalence of nicotine dependence was 32, 18, and 6 percent lower for those aged 18 to 25, 26 to 34, and 35 to 49 years, respectively, compared with those aged 50 years and older. There was variation observed in the adjusted prevalence of nicotine dependence by age, major depressive episode and/or substance use disorder status, and sociodemographic characteristics.

“These results suggest the need to implement evidence-based tobacco cessation strategies that are specific to age and psychiatric comorbidities,” the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to 3M, General Electric Company, and Pfizer.

