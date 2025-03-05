2008 to 2022 Saw Declines in Cervical Precancers in Women Aged 20 to 24 Years

TUESDAY, March 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — From 2008 to 2022, there were considerable decreases in the rates of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) grades 2 to 3 and adenocarcinoma in situ (AIS; collectively CIN2+) and CIN3+ (CIN grade 3 and AIS) among women aged 20 to 24 years who were screened for cervical cancer, according to research published in the Feb. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Julia W. Gargano, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues describe trends in incidence of CIN2+ and CIN3+ lesions during 2008 to 2022 using data from the five-site Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project.

The researchers found that during 2008 to 2022, the rates of CIN2+ and CIN3+ decreased by 79 and 80 percent, respectively, among women aged 20 to 24 years who were screened for cervical cancer. CIN3+ rates decreased by 37 percent among screened women aged 25 to 29 years during the same period.

“These data are consistent with continuing impact of the U.S. human papillomavirus vaccination program on reducing cervical precancers (including CIN3+, the outcome most proximal to cervical cancer), and are consistent with both declines in vaccine-type human papillomavirus prevalence and early observations of reductions in cervical cancer among young women,” the authors write.

