SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

2014 to 2021 Saw Rise in US Maternal Mortality Rate

May 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hughes Z, et al. Changes in age distribution and maternal mortality in a subset of the US, 2014–2021. Am J Prev Med. Published online March 18, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.amepre.2024.02.011

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement