2017 to 2022 Saw Increase in Naloxone Prescribing Among Adolescents

THURSDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — From 2017 to 2022, there was an increase in naloxone prescribing among adolescents, with pediatricians accounting for an increasing proportion of prescriptions dispensed, according to a study published online Sept. 12 in Pediatrics.

Andrew Terranella, M.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues used data from the IQVIA National Prescription Audit Patient Insights, representing 93 percent of all prescriptions from all payers in the United States. Naloxone dispensing trends were described among youths aged 10 to 19 years over time.

The researchers found that 59,077 prescriptions for naloxone were dispensed to youths aged 10 to 19 years from 2017 to 2022. There was a 669 percent increase in dispensing rates, from 6.6 to 50.9 prescriptions per 100,000 adolescents; increases were seen each year. There was variation in spending by specialty and sex. An increasing proportion of prescriptions dispensed were accounted for by pediatricians, with a 991 percent increase over six years. Commercial insurance paid for 74 percent of prescriptions. Low to no cost sharing was seen for most prescriptions, but 20 and 6 percent had out-of-pocket costs exceeding $25 and $75, respectively.

“Naloxone dispensing to youth remains low but has increased markedly from 2017 to 2022,” the authors write. “Pediatricians and other youth-serving clinicians can play an important role in expanding access to naloxone and harm reduction information by prescribing naloxone to all youth who are at risk for overdose.”

