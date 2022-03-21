MONDAY, March 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2019 to 2020, there was a decrease in the prevalence of overall tobacco product use, according to research published in the March 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Monica E. Cornelius, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey to assess recent national estimates of commercial tobacco product use among U.S. adults.

The researchers found that an estimated 47.1 million U.S. adults (19.0 percent) reported currently using any commercial tobacco product in 2020, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, and pipes (12.5, 3.7, 3.5, 2.3, and 1.1 percent, respectively). From 2019 to 2020, there were decreases in the prevalence of overall tobacco product use, combustible tobacco product use, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and use of two or more tobacco products. Overall, 79.6 percent of those who reported current tobacco product use reported combustible product use; 17.3 percent reported use of two or more tobacco products. A higher prevalence of current commercial tobacco product use was seen in various groups, including men; adults aged younger than 65 years; non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native adults and non-Hispanic adults categorized as “other” race; adults in rural areas; lesbian, gay, or bisexual adults; adults living with a disability; and those who regularly had feelings of anxiety or depression.

“Equitable implementation of comprehensive commercial tobacco control interventions, including smoke-free policies for public places and access to cessation services, is essential for maintaining progress toward reducing tobacco-related morbidity and mortality in the United States,” the authors write.

