2022 Saw More Than 2.5 Million Cases of Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis

FRIDAY, Feb. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) — More than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the United States in 2022, with concerns centering around syphilis and congenital syphilis, according to a report released Jan. 30 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC 2022 surveillance report presents recent data on sexually transmitted infections (STIs), focusing on trends in syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia in the United States.

According to the report, syphilis cases are continuing to increase, with an increase of 17.0 percent over one year and of 78.9 percent over five years. Continuing increases were also observed in congenital syphilis, with increases of 30.6 and 183.4 percent over one and five years, respectively. Gonorrhea decreased 8.7 percent over one year, while chlamydia cases were stable (0.3 percent change over one year).

“There are no shortcuts, and we have to meet people where they are. Some people face tremendous barriers to STI prevention and health services,” Laura Bachmann, M.D., M.P.H., from the Division of STD Prevention at the CDC, said in a statement. “So, the most important work is often outside the clinic, whether it be reaching out to communities with testing, interviewing patients to offer services to their partners, or delivering treatment directly to someone.”

