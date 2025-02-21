2022 to 2023 Saw Decrease in Rate of Drug Overdose Deaths in United States

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) — From 2022 to 2023, there was a decrease in the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose death in the United States, according to a report published in the February Health E-Stats, a publication of the National Center for Health Statistics.

Matthew F. Garnett, M.P.H., and Arialdi M. Miniño, M.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, describe changes in drug overdose mortality by selected drug type and state from 2022 to 2023.

The researchers found that from 2022 to 2023 the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States decreased 4.0 percent (32.6 to 31.3 deaths per 100,000 standard population). West Virginia and the District of Columbia were the jurisdictions with the highest rates in 2023 (81.9 and 60.7, respectively), while Nebraska and South Dakota were the states with the lowest rates (9.0 and 11.2, respectively). Age-adjusted rates of drug overdose deaths decreased in 20 states, did not change significantly in 25 states, and increased in six states (Alabama, Alaska, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington). Nationally, the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths decreased between 2022 and 2023 for deaths involving any opioid and synthetic opioids other than methadone, including fentanyl, and increased for deaths involving psychostimulants with abuse potential and cocaine.

“Changes in rates varied by jurisdiction across drug type,” the authors write. “Rates for deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone decreased in 17 states and increased in 11 states.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

