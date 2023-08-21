30-Day Readmissions and Mortality in Patients with SVI/B: The National Readmission Database Analysis

The following is a summary of “Re-hospitalizations within 30-days and mortality outcomes among severely visually impaired and blind patients: analysis of the National Readmission Database,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Fatuyi et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study on readmissions and in-hospital mortality in U.S. patients with severe vision impairment or blindness (SVI/B).

They utilized the Nationwide Readmission Database to analyze primary outcomes: 30-day readmission rates for patients with and without SVI/B 2017. Secondary outcomes examined in-hospital mortality (readmitted and index patients), 5 common principal readmission diagnoses, and resource utilization assessment.

The results showed 34,558 patients admitted for SVI/B vs. 24,600,000 without. The 30-day readmission rate was 13.3% (4,383 cases), higher than without SVI/B at 8.4% (2,033,329 cases), patients were older (64.4 [SD ± 19] vs. 61.4 [SD ± 20] years) with more comorbidities (Charlson score ≥ 3: 79.2% [3,471] vs. 60.9% [1,238,299]). Mortality 5.38% (236 cases) vs. 4.02% (81,740 cases), P=0.016. The top reason behind readmission among patients was sepsis at 12% (526), heart failure at 10.5% (460), acute renal failure at 4.4% (193), diabetes complications at 4.1% (178), and pneumonia at 2.7% (118). The mean length of stay for readmissions was 6.3 days (CI: 6.0-6.7) vs. 5.6 days without SVI/B (CI: 5.5–5.8), P<0.01. Mean hospital charges were $57,202 (CI: $53,712–$61,292), vs. $51,582 (CI: $49,966–$53,198) for non-SVI/B, P<0.01.

They concluded interventional studies are needed to improve readmissions and more significant mortality in patients with SVI/B.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03051-8