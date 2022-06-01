This year ASCO Voices will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CDT, at the Arie Crown Theater in McCormick Place

Here are this year’s ASCO Voices:

Cancer: Common Humanity, Different Worlds

Kevin Diasti, MD, Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone

The 5AM Wake-up Call

Omar Abdihamid, MMed, Garissa County Hospital, Garissa Cancer Center

Bridging the Gap Between Clinical Care and Clinical Research By Improving Access to Clinical Trials With Technology

Neal Meropol, FASCO, MD, Flatiron Health

Moving Online, Together!

Louise Brennan, PhD, Trinity College Dublin

Equity in Clinical Trial Access: We Should Not Need Physician Friends

Khamai Simpson, MSc, Ancora.ai

