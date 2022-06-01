This year ASCO Voices will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CDT, at the Arie Crown Theater in McCormick Place
Here are this year’s ASCO Voices:
Cancer: Common Humanity, Different Worlds
Kevin Diasti, MD, Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone
The 5AM Wake-up Call
Omar Abdihamid, MMed, Garissa County Hospital, Garissa Cancer Center
Bridging the Gap Between Clinical Care and Clinical Research By Improving Access to Clinical Trials With Technology
Neal Meropol, FASCO, MD, Flatiron Health
Moving Online, Together!
Louise Brennan, PhD, Trinity College Dublin
Equity in Clinical Trial Access: We Should Not Need Physician Friends
Khamai Simpson, MSc, Ancora.ai
For more information visit https://conferences.asco.org/am/asco-voices