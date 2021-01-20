To identify secular trends associated with systemic sclerosis (SSc) mortality over 48 years. Using national mortality data compiled by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Wide‐ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research, and population data from the United States Census Bureau, we calculated age‐standardized mortality rate (ASMR) for SSc and non‐SSc (all other causes), and the ratio of SSc‐ASMR to non‐SSc‐ASMR for each year from 1968 through 2015. We then used a joinpoint regression model to evaluate mortality trends, overall and by sex and race.

From 1968 through 2015, there were 46,798 deaths with SSc recorded as the underlying cause of death and 106,058,839 non‐SSc deaths. An additional 9,063 deaths with SSc were recorded as a contributing cause of death from 1999 through 2015. Whereas the non‐SSc‐ASMR decreased throughout the 48 years, the SSc‐ASMR increased from 1968‐2000, followed by decreases each year from 2001 through 2015. The SSc‐ASMR also decreased for deaths where SSc was a contributing cause from 1999 to 2015. Women and black persons had higher SSc‐ASMRs and SSc‐ASMR:non‐SSc‐ASMR ratios than men and white persons. Additionally, SSc‐ASMRs and SSc‐ASMR:non‐SSc‐ASMR ratios increased at higher rates in women and white persons than men and black persons, respectively, during the initial three decades.

Mortality attributable to SSc increased from 1968 through 2000, followed by a steady decline from 2001 through 2015. However, SSc mortality relative to non‐SSc mortality remains high. SSc mortality has disproportionately changed by sex and race over the 48 years.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.24411