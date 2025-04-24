A Medical Phenomenon
Of note, the urine is yellow when the bag is emptied.
The urine is usually alkaline. Gram-negative bacteria that produce sulfatase and phosphatase lead to indigo urine staining.
Apr 24, 2025
