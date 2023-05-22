Managing Invisible Symptoms | June 2, 2023
“More About MS: Taking Charge of Your MS Care” will be an educational program for all those affected by MS (patients, families, support partners). The program will take place during the CMSC Annual Meeting in June 2023.
AGENDA
10:30 – 11:00 am Registration
11:00 – 12::00 pm –Welcome (In-person only)
Exhibit Tables Open
Lunch will be served
12::00 – 12:15 pm – Begin (Start of virtual program)
Mindful Moment
Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN
Which invisible symptoms cause you the most challenges?
Stephanie Buxhoeveden, MSCN,MSN, FNP-BC
12:15 – 1:15 pm – Learn (Panel)
Information & Strategies – Include Polling and Q&A
Managing Invisible Symptoms – Fatigue / Pain / Mood / Cognition
Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN; Kathleen Costello, MS, CRNP; Rosalind Kalb, PhD; Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS
1:15 – 1:45 pm –Practice
Make Use of a Moment
Video (compilation of shorts) and Live Demonstrations
Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS: Rosalind Kalb, PhD; Stephanie Nolan, OTR/L; Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN
1:45 – 2:00 pm – Q&A
Your Questions Answered
(End of virtual program)
2:00 – 2:30 pm – Break
2:30 – 3:30 pm – Activate (In-person only)
Workshops (choose one)
How to Create and Work with Your Healthcare Team
Stephanie Buxhoeveden, MSCN, MSN, FNP-BC, Stephanie Nolan, OTR/L
How to Navigate the DMT Maze
Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN; Kathleen Costello, MS, CRNP
Staying Active Together
Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS; Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN
How to Thrive and Survive as a Support Partner
Rosalind Kalb, PhD
3:30 pm – 3:45 pm – Move forward
Key takeaways
3:45 – 4:30 pm – Meet the Healthcare Team
Meet the Healthcare Team: Happy Hour & Mingle with Members of the Healthcare Team
For more information on More About MS 2023, please visit: https://cmscscholar.org/more-about-ms-2023/