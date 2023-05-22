10:30 – 11:00 am Registration

11:00 – 12::00 pm –Welcome (In-person only)

Exhibit Tables Open

Lunch will be served

12::00 – 12:15 pm – Begin (Start of virtual program)

Mindful Moment

Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN

Which invisible symptoms cause you the most challenges?

Stephanie Buxhoeveden, MSCN,MSN, FNP-BC

12:15 – 1:15 pm – Learn (Panel)

Information & Strategies – Include Polling and Q&A

Managing Invisible Symptoms – Fatigue / Pain / Mood / Cognition

Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN; Kathleen Costello, MS, CRNP; Rosalind Kalb, PhD; Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS

1:15 – 1:45 pm –Practice

Make Use of a Moment

Video (compilation of shorts) and Live Demonstrations

Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS: Rosalind Kalb, PhD; Stephanie Nolan, OTR/L; Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN

1:45 – 2:00 pm – Q&A

Your Questions Answered

(End of virtual program)

2:00 – 2:30 pm – Break

2:30 – 3:30 pm – Activate (In-person only)

Workshops (choose one)

How to Create and Work with Your Healthcare Team

Stephanie Buxhoeveden, MSCN, MSN, FNP-BC, Stephanie Nolan, OTR/L

How to Navigate the DMT Maze

Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN; Kathleen Costello, MS, CRNP

Staying Active Together

Mandy Rohrig, PT, DPT, MSCS; Megan R. Weigel, DNP, ARNP-C, MSCN

How to Thrive and Survive as a Support Partner

Rosalind Kalb, PhD

3:30 pm – 3:45 pm – Move forward

Key takeaways

3:45 – 4:30 pm – Meet the Healthcare Team

Meet the Healthcare Team: Happy Hour & Mingle with Members of the Healthcare Team

For more information on More About MS 2023, please visit: https://cmscscholar.org/more-about-ms-2023/