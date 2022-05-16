SAPH (sarcoidosis-associated pulmonary hypertension) is a major cause of sarcoidosis-related death. The 6-minute walk test (6MWT) is commonly used to measure cardiorespiratory health. In SAPH, a shorter 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) has been linked to an increased risk of death. Researchers looked at individuals from the Registry of Sarcoidosis Associated Pulmonary Hypertension (ReSAPH) who had completed the 6MWT at enrolment to see what factors impact 6MWD and whether variables had predictive significance for mortality or lung transplantation.

Patients with ReSAPH who had a 6MWT were included. 6MWD, initial & end of test Borg dyspnea score, oxygen saturation, and heart rate at beginning, end, and after 1-min recovery, absolute change in oxygen saturation, modified distance-saturation product (mDSP), and heart rate recovery (HRR) at 1-min were among the variables analyzed using pre-defined cutoffs.

About 174 individuals satisfied the criteria for inclusion; 48 died, and 8 had lung transplants. Patients with a 6MWD of fewer than 300 m had a greater likelihood of dying or requiring transplantation than those with a 6MWD of more than 300 m (P=0.012). There were no relationships between mDSP cutoff of 200 m%, desaturation of 5%, and oxygen saturation of 88% at the conclusion of the 6MWT, or various HRR cutoffs and outcomes (13,14,16). On multivariate analysis, 6MWD was connected with the initial Borg score (P=0.001), DLCO% (P=0.0001), and sPAP (P=0.031). Both pre-and post-capillary PH subgroups were significantly affected by these factors. The 6MWD had a P= 0.015 correlation with the fatigue assessment scale (FAS). 6MWD exhibited the best predictive value of all the indicators studied in SAPH, and it is associated with other physiologic and hemodynamic factors. The multifaceted impacts of sarcoidosis were captured by 6MWT.

Reference:www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00066-X/fulltext