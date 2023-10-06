70 Million ‘Slime Licker’ Candies Recalled Due to Choking Risk

THURSDAY, Oct. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Candy Dynamics Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 70 million of its candies because they can pose a choking hazard. The recall is for its “Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies.” Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candy.

The candy features a plastic bottle with a rolling ball that holds a sour liquid candy. The ball can come loose and potentially choke someone eating the candy, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Two people have reported the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries were reported.

Customers may have purchased the candy between June 2015 and July 2023 at Walmart, Five Below, and other stores nationwide, as well as online at amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com, and other websites. It retailed for between $2 and $4.

The candy was sold in blue “Blue Razz,” red “Strawberry,” green “Sour Apple,” and pink “Black Cherry” flavors. This recall involves the candy sold in both 2-ounce and 3-ounce containers, including in two-packs. The candy labels include the words “TOXIC WASTE” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.”

Candy Dynamics can be contacted for a full refund of the product that is not empty of liquid candy. Consumers should contact the Carmel, Indiana-based company to receive free shipping to return their nonempty product.

