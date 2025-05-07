72 Percent of Infants Immunized Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus

TUESDAY, May 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — In a recent study of a population of infants, published online May 6 in Pediatrics, 72 percent of infants were found to be immunized against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Stephanie A. Irving, from Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research in Portland, Oregon, and colleagues identified pregnant women aged 12 to 55 years with a live birth of ≥32 weeks of gestation from Sept. 22, 2023, through March 31, 2024. RSV vaccination was identified using electronic health records supplemented with data from the immunization information system. Nirsevimab administration through March 31, 2024, was identified among infants from eligible pregnancies. Infant RSV immunization, defined as exposure to antenatal vaccination or nirsevimab receipt, was examined.

Data were included for 36,949 eligible infants from 43,722 pregnancies. The researchers found that 72 percent of infants were immunized against RSV, with the highest estimates among infants born to non-Hispanic Asian mothers (84 percent). Disparities were seen by race, with coverage of 60 percent for infants born to non-Hispanic Black or non-Hispanic Middle Eastern or North African mothers. By birth month, coverage varied from 59 to 78 percent; nirsevimab was administered more often among infants born earlier in the season.

“Despite these successes, more than a quarter of infants enrolled in these health care systems remained unprotected from severe RSV, including 40 percent of infants born to non-Hispanic Black and non-Hispanic Middle Eastern or North African mothers,” the authors write. “RSV product usage and coverage disparities should be explored in other populations.”

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

