SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A 72-Year-Old Diabetic Man with Carcinoma of the Ileocecal Region, Sepsis Due to Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Hepatic Portal Venous Gas.

Sep 30, 2024

Experts: Yohei Mizusawa,Hiroyuki Sawada,Hitoshi Idani,Kanyu Nakano,Masanori Yoshimitsu,Akito Shimizu,Yuta Une,Hiroaki Mashima,Masashi Yoshimoto,Yuki Katsura,Michihiro Ishida,Daisuke Satoh,Ryuichi Yoshida,Yasuhiro Choda,Yasuhiro Shirakawa,Hiroyoshi Matsukawa,Shigehiro Shiozaki

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yohei Mizusawa

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Hiroyuki Sawada

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Hitoshi Idani

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Kanyu Nakano

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Masanori Yoshimitsu

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Akito Shimizu

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Yuta Une

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Hiroaki Mashima

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Masashi Yoshimoto

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Yuki Katsura

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Michihiro Ishida

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Daisuke Satoh

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Ryuichi Yoshida

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Yasuhiro Choda

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Yasuhiro Shirakawa

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Hiroyoshi Matsukawa

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Shigehiro Shiozaki

    Department of Surgery, Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement