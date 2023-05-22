Osteoarthritis (OA) is considered to be the most common joint disorder. Exogenous drug intervention is one of the effective means for OA treatment. Clinical applications of numerous drugs are restricted owing to the short retention as well as rapid clearance in the joint cavity. A wide variety of carrier-based nanodrugs have been developed, but additional carriers may bring unexpected side effects or even toxicity. Herein, by exploiting the spontaneous fluorescence of Curcumin, we designed a new carrier-free self-assembly nanomedicine Curcumin (Cur)/icariin (ICA) nanoparticles with adjustable particle size, which is composed of two small-molecule natural drugs assembled via π-π stacking interaction. Experimental results revealed that Cur/ICA NPs endowed with little cytotoxicity, high cellular uptake and sustained drug release, could inhibit secretion of inflammatory cytokines and reduce cartilage degeneration. Moreover, both the in vitro and in vivo experiments showed the NPs exerted superior synergism effects in anti-inflammatory and cartilage protection than either Cur or ICA alone, and self-monitored its retention by autofluorescence. Thus, the new self-assembly nano-drug combining Cur and ICA represents a new strategy for the treatment of osteoarthritis.Copyright © 2023 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS.. All rights reserved.