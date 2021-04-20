Erosive pustular dermatosis of the scalp is a rare condition that primarily affects older women after local trauma. The doctors have historically treated this with topical steroids. As it is a rare entity and resembles other dermatologic conditions, There is a high chance of misdiagnosis. Identifying the causes and evaluating the efficacy of treatments of erosive pustular dermatosis of the scalp (EPDS) is of great importance to avoid misdiagnosis and ensure optimal treatment of this rare condition. There are so many causes behind that. In addition to surgeries and physical injuries, topical and procedural treatments for actinic keratoses and androgenetic alopecia can trigger lesions’ development. There are also documented associations with several autoimmune and systemic conditions. Besides corticosteroids, topical tacrolimus and photodynamic therapy were the most commonly used treatments for EPDS.

They were effective with few recurrences and adverse effects. Other successful treatment options were silicone gels, topical dapsone, acitretin, calcipotriol, and isotretinoin. Researchers and doctors can use oral dapsone in cases of disseminated disease. Zinc sulfate should be considerable with low‐serum zinc levels. While cyclosporine was effective, there were adverse effects that may limit its use. It is essential for dermatologists to know the vast array of potential erosive pustular dermatosis causes and include it on their differential.

Ref: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijd.14955