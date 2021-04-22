Hydroxyurea is famous for causing a broad spectrum of cutaneous side effects, ranging from relatively benign to severe. Although dermatologists are often consulted to treat these side effects, a comprehensive resource discussing the different types and their management is lacking. This study conducted a literature search to critically evaluate the reported types and control of hydroxyurea’s cutaneous side effects and review its mechanism of action, dermatologic uses, and common systemic side effects. Relatively common and benign side effects include hyperpigmentation, xerosis, and skin atrophy. While cutaneous has severe side effects such as leg ulcers or nonmelanoma, skin cancers occur in a substantial proportion of patients. These may resolve with HU discontinuation and proper dermatologic management. Therefore, dermatologists must be aware of these various cutaneous side effects and their control as prompt diagnosis and adequate treatment will improve patient outcomes.

As the outcome of the study was not convincing enough, the researchers are still working on it. They are evaluating as many cases as they can to come to a proper conclusion. The researchers are considering all the available data to investigate Hydroxyurea to find out a new opening that can help the medical system treat the patients in a more convenient way.

