Vitamin D deficiency has been associated with various hair loss disorders, such as telogen effluvium, alopecia areata, and female pattern hair loss. However, previous studies have not found a correlation between serum vitamin D levels and the severity of androgenetic alopecia. A case‐control study was conducted for one year in a public tertiary care hospital. Fifty males clinically diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia and 50 age‐matched healthy controls were recruited. The researchers studied the serum vitamin D levels in both cases and management by the radioimmunoassay technique.

The researchers have recruited and analyzed a total of 50 cases and 50 controls. The average age of the cases was 23 years, and that of controls was 24.2 years. The average levels of serum vitamin D significantly decreased in cases compared to controls. Eighty‐six percent of the cases had a deficiency of vitamin D, while 14% had insufficient vitamin D levels. There was a positive correlation between vitamin D deficiency and severity of androgenetic alopecia (AGA), which was statistically significant. However, there was no correlation between the duration of sun exposure and serum vitamin D levels. The comprehensive study showed a significant correlation between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of androgenetic alopecia. It suggests that vitamin D may play a role in the premature onset of androgenetic alopecia.

