A Comparative Analysis of the VMB of Healthy and PCOS Women

The following is a summary of “Comparative analysis of the vaginal microbiome of healthy and polycystic ovary syndrome women: a large cross-sectional study,” published in the June 2023 issue of Reproductive BioMedicine Online by Jin et al.

What characteristics of the vaginal microbiome (VMB) distinguish polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) patients from healthy women? A cross-sectional study was conducted at a solitary center affiliated with a university. There were 1,446 participants (n = 712 in the PCOS group and 733 in the control group). Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene was used to evaluate vaginal samples. They compared the microbiome diversity and composition of the PCOS and control groups—the study of microbial interaction networks and functional prediction.

The PCOS group exhibited greater alpha diversity than the control group (Shannon P = 0.03, Simpson P = 0.02) and more significant intra-group variability (P=2.2E-16). At the genus level, the proportion of Lactobacillus decreased (85.1% versus 89.3%, FDR = 0.02), while the ratios of Gardnerella vaginalis and Ureaplasma increased (5.1% versus 3.3%, FDR = 0.006; 1.2% versus 0.6%, respectively). Lactobacillus acidophilus, Prevotella buccalis, and G. vaginalis were identified as the primary differential species. Positive correlations were found between L. acidophilus and serum levels of anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) and triglyceride (P = 2.01E-05 and P = 0.004, respectively). P. buccalis was negatively correlated with AMH and testosterone serum levels (P = 0.002, P = 0.003, respectively).

Positive correlations were found between G. vaginalis and serum levels of AMH, oestradiol, and progesterone (P = 0.004, P = 0.005, and P = 0.03, respectively). According to the VMB interaction network, Lactobacillus crispus, Prevotella timonensis, and P. buccalis may be important PCOS group drivers. In total, 55 predicted genes exhibited differential abundance between PCOS and the control group (FDR<0.25). The group with PCOS had a more diverse vaginal microbiome and a higher level of heterogeneity. The proportion of Lactobacillus decreased in the PCOS group, while the ratios of Gardnerella and Ureaplasma increased. These findings necessitate additional research to validate the correlation between PCOS and VMB.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323001098