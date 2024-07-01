A Comprehensive Review of Acute Aortic Occlusion for Emergency Clinicians

The following is a summary of “Acute aortic occlusion: A narrative review for emergency clinicians,” published in the May 2024 issue of Emergency Medicine by Pelletier, et al.

Acute aortic occlusion (AAO) represents a rare yet severe condition characterized by the obstruction of blood flow within the aorta due to thrombotic or embolic causes, leading to substantial morbidity and mortality. For a study, researchers sought to provide emergency medicine practitioners with a comprehensive evaluation of AAO, focusing on its presentation, assessment, and management strategies in the emergency department (ED) based on current evidence.

AAO primarily affects older adults, typically aged 60–70 years, who have underlying cardiovascular comorbidities. The condition commonly manifests with acute limb ischemia symptoms; other vital organs, such as the gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, and spinal cord, may also be involved. Diagnostic evaluation begins with computed tomography angiography (CTA) of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, the preferred imaging modality to confirm the diagnosis and assess the extent of occlusion. In the ED, initial management includes careful blood pressure and heart rate control, adequate oxygen saturation and euvolemia maintenance, anticoagulation therapy with heparin, and effective pain management. Urgent consultation with vascular surgery specialists is essential to formulate a plan to restore perfusion to ischemic tissues using endovascular or open-surgical techniques. Given the high prevalence of baseline comorbidities and the risk of ischemic reperfusion injuries, patients with AAO required vigilant monitoring for immediate and delayed complications post-intervention.

A thorough understanding of AAO was crucial for emergency clinicians to promptly diagnose and effectively manage this rare yet devastating vascular emergency. Early recognition and intervention are paramount in optimizing outcomes for patients with AAO.

