The following is a summary of “A course in medical device design & commercialization for medical students pursuing surgical fields,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Surgery by DeLay, et al.

With the rapid development of medical technology, surgeons face the challenge of keeping up with procedural innovations. Collaborations between professionals from various disciplines, including manufacturers, engineers, researchers, and healthcare providers, are crucial for developing new medical devices and technologies successfully. However, surgeons often need more formal product design and development education, despite regularly interacting with complex equipment and user interfaces. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of integrating a 10-week biomedical engineering (BME) course into the curriculum of surgery-bound medical students, assessing their knowledge of product design and their ability to develop a product to address a surgical need.

A Medical Device Design and Commercialization elective course was offered to medical students at a single institution. Five students interested in surgery and procedures were enrolled in the course. They were initially tasked with identifying and developing a product to address a clinical need. At the end of the course, the students completed a questionnaire using a 5-point Likert scale to assess their comfort level and knowledge of the material. A control group of medical students who did not take the course also completed the same survey.

The cohort of students enrolled in the BME course successfully identified a post-operative need, developed a prototype for a novel device, and presented their product to attending surgeons. A total of 35 survey responses were collected, including five from the experimental group and 30 from the comparison group. The experimental group consistently scored higher than the comparison group for all survey questions, with statistical significance reached in 13 out of 15 questions (P < 0.05). Both groups reported similar levels of knowledge and comfort in recognizing unmet needs in a hospital setting and formulating comprehensive statements describing those needs.

Biomedical engineering principles play a vital role in advancing the field of surgery. The study demonstrated that a small cohort of medical students/residents could acquire and apply basic BME concepts within a relatively short period. The findings also indicated that medical students could identify unmet needs in a hospital setting, and those who completed the BME course felt more confident in taking steps to address those needs. Integrating biomedical engineering principles early in medical training may contribute to the development of more innovative and well-rounded surgeons.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00728-0/fulltext