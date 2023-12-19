A Cross-sectional Study on Macular Microvasculature in TAO Patients

The following is a summary of “Macular microvasculature in patients with thyroid-associated orbitopathy: a cross-sectional study,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Abrishami et al.

The inflammatory and vascular changes associated with thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) warrant investigating retinal blood flow alterations in TAO patients. Researchers started a retrospective study comparing macular blood flow in TAO patients to healthy subjects.

They conducted a cross-sectional study (convenience sampling method). Macular flow density was evaluated via optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and compared between individuals with TAO and those without. Macular flow density was also compared in two patient subgroups using clinical activity score (CAS).

The results showed 85 cases with 30 healthy individuals and 55 patients with TAO. The foveal avascular zone (FAZ) area significantly increased in the patient group compared to the control. In patients with active TAO having CAS 3 or more, the FAZ areas were notably more prominent than those with CAS less than 3 (P=0.04).

Investigators concluded that a larger FAZ area was observed in active TAO patients, suggesting its potential as a biomarker for disease activity and thyroid-associated vasculopathy.

Source: thyroidresearchjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13044-023-00175-3