The following is a summary of “Vestibular migraine or Meniere’s disease: a diagnostic dilemma,” published in the April 2023 issue of Neurology by Chen, et al.

Meniere’s disease (MD) is a vertigo disorder characterized by a triad of symptoms, including recurrent vertigo, fluctuating hearing loss, and tinnitus or ear fullness. An accurate and comprehensive medical history assessment is crucial for diagnosing MD. However, it is equally important to differentiate MD from vestibular migraine (VM) to ensure appropriate treatment efficacy.

VM is a highly prevalent vertigo condition, and its characteristic symptoms, which encompass headache, vestibular symptoms, and cochlear symptoms, closely resemble those of MD. Misdiagnosis between MD and VM can result in VM patients receiving the traumatic treatment protocol designed for MD, leading to unnecessary damage to the inner ear. Fortunately, recent advancements in examination technologies are gradually diminishing the challenges associated with differentiation. These advancements significantly improve the diagnostic accuracy of vertigo diseases, particularly when distinguishing between VM and MD.

The study focused on the differentiation between VM and MD. Researchers aimed to synthesize existing data on the relevant battery of differentiation diagnosis. This battery encompasses core symptoms and auxiliary tests such as audiometry, vestibular, and endolymphatic hydrops. Additionally, longitudinal follow-up data are considered. Given the overlap between the two conditions in various aspects, no single test alone can offer sufficient specificity. However, specific patterns containing multiple features, or at least some distinct features, can enhance the specificity of the diagnosis.

In conclusion, distinguishing between VM and MD is essential to ensure appropriate treatment for affected individuals. Examining technologies have improved the differentiation process, aiding in the precise diagnosis of vertigo diseases, focusing on VM and MD.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36562849/