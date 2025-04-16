A Doctor’s Guide to Social Media: Risks & Best Practices

Social media has become a valuable tool for doctors to engage with patients, build their professional reputation, and educate the public. Physician groups are often active and vibrant, with stories and reminders about why they went into medicine or sometimes the opposite, sharing frustrations when things are hard.

However, it comes with significant risks. Physicians must strike a balance between connection and safeguarding professional integrity, patient confidentiality, and personal boundaries. It’s important to not only be aware for your own sake, but to train your staff so you can enforce firm boundaries.

“Social media is a powerful tool for physicians to educate, engage, and build trust with their communities, but it requires thoughtful navigation,” says Dana Corriel, MD, Founder & CEO, SoMeDocs. “It’s not just about what you share, but how and why you share it.”

Patient Privacy & HIPAA Violations

One risk clinicians face is violating patient privacy. Even without naming a patient, sharing too many details about a case can lead to a HIPAA violation if someone can identify the patient by the facts outlined. Violations can result in hefty fines, loss of licensure, and irreparable damage to your when things are hard. reputation. You must ensure that no protected health information is disclosed.

Professional Boundaries

Oversharing on social media can blur the line between professional and personal lives. A physician’s online presence is often perceived as an extension of their professional identity, so sharing personal opinions or controversial views can reflect poorly on their practice or cause patients to think negatively of them.

Legal & Employment Risks

Doctors employed by healthcare organizations must also be mindful of their employer’s policies. Posting opinions that conflict with the organization’s values or policies could result in disciplinary action or termination. Certain online statements about workplace conditions may be legally protected under labor laws, such as the National Labor Relations Act.

Best Practices for Doctors on Social Media

To navigate these challenges, doctors should:

› Avoid discussing specific patients or cases.

› Maintain a clear distinction between personal and professional accounts.

› Review and adhere to their employer’s social media policies–and if you are the employer, have a policy for your staff.

› Remember that nothing online is truly private.

By exercising caution and professionalism, doctors can reap the benefits of social media while protecting their reputation and patients’ trust.