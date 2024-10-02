A Failed Skin Graft







Patient Case

A patient in her mid-20s sustained full-thickness burns over 80% of her body after sleeping during a house fire, which resulted in a 60% mortality risk based on age. Her hands were severely damaged, essentially mummified, making them unlikely sources of infection. Homografts were used for grafting her wrist and distal arm, while her fingers, being burned down to the bone, were not grafted. Despite early burn excision, a procedure known to improve survival rates, she remained intubated and sedated in the ICU, eventually undergoing amputations. After a month in the ICU, she succumbed to multi-system organ failure.

