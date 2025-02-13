SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A Faster, Simpler Approach to Preeclampsia Risk Stratification

Feb 13, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

de Logivière V, Tsatsaris V, Lepercq J, Goffinet F, Girault A. Evaluating the proteinuria/creatininuria ratio as a rapid prognostic tool for complications of preeclampsia: A comparison with 24-hour proteinuria. J Gynecol Obstet Hum Reprod. 2025;54(2):102873. doi:10.1016/j.jogoh.2024.102873

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement