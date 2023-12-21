A Framework for the Clinical Translation of Precision Medicine in Cardiometabolic Disease

The following is a summary of “Precision medicine for cardiometabolic disease: a framework for clinical translation,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Franks, et al.

Heart and blood vessel diseases are a big threat to health worldwide. Precision medicine has a lot of promise to help ease the load of this group of widespread and complicated diseases and to improve evidence-based medicine today. Its main parts are diagnosis, prediction (of the main disease), prevention (of the main disease), prognosis (prediction of the main disease’s complications), treatment (of the main disease or its complications), and monitoring (of risk exposure, treatment response, and changes in the disease or its remission).

The Series paper described a model (the EPPOS model) that is based on modern evidence-based methods. The goal was to put precision medicine in its proper place in research and clinical settings and help discovery science make it into clinical practice. Includes precision medicine, which makes it easier to predict diseases by dividing a group of people into subgroups with similar traits or using the traits of participants to directly model treatment outcomes; personalized medicine, which uses a person’s data to objectively judge the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of therapies; and medical decisions that are made based on the person’s preferences, circumstances, and abilities.

Precision medicine needs a system that works well for everyone involved, such as people who get health care, people who provide health care, scientists, health analysts, funders, people who come up with new medicines and tools, regulators, and policymakers. They will need powerful computer systems that properly analyze large, well-organized, and easily accessible health databases that hold high-quality, multidimensional, time-series data. They will also need prospective cohort studies in various populations to develop new hypotheses and clinical trials to test them. They take these issues very seriously here and discuss how precision medicine can be used in cardiometabolic disease.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213858723001651