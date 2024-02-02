A Genetic Perspectives on Primary Hyperhidrosis

The following is a summary of “Primary hyperhidrosis: From a genetics point of view,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Parveen, et al.

Primary hyperhidrosis is characterized by excessive sweating and detrimentally impacts a patient’s quality of life. Excessive activation of the sympathetic nervous system brings on this sweating problem. In the past, it was thought that hyperhidrosis was a disorder that exclusively affected those who were worried; however, this notion has now been disproved. It has been shown that individuals who have a record of primary hyperhidrosis in their family are more prone to suffer from this ailment, which suggests that there is a significant hereditary foundation for this condition.

An autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance has been discovered via genetic study. This pattern of heredity has a variable degree of penetrance and is a characteristic that is not reliant on gender. Both genetically and clinically, it is a diverse disorder, as shown by the fact that several investigations have indicated that the genetics and clinical aspects involved vary. Because the majority of those who are afflicted do not consider it to be an illness, there are no appropriate diagnostic criteria. Several studies have produced contradictory findings in localizing illness gene loci.

Hence, further genetic research was required to identify the genes responsible for creating this debilitating ailment. Additionally, the development of novel treatment methods will be aided by the evaluation of gene expression profiles of human anxiety-causing genes in hyperhidrosis patients. The study focuses on the genetic research currently being conducted on hyperhidrosis. These studies have the potential to be beneficial in gaining an understanding of the molecular mechanism that governs hyperhidrosis.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/fulltext/2023/12120/primary_hyperhidrosis__from_a_genetics_point_of.4.aspx