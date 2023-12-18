A Hybrid Type 1 Effectiveness-Implementation Study on Proactive Smoking Cessation e-Visits Through Primary Care for Scalable Delivery: E-STOP Trial

Photo Credit: Yaroslav Olieinikov

The following is a summary of “Rationale, design, and protocol for a hybrid type 1 effectiveness-implementation trial of a proactive smoking cessation electronic visit for scalable delivery via primary care: the E-STOP trial,” published in the November 2023 issue of Primary Care by Fahey, et al.

In the United States, smoking cigarettes is still the main cause of sickness and death that can be avoided. Primary care is a great place to reach people who smoke and get them to use treatment that has been shown to work. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Guidelines say that the 5As model (Ask, Advise, Assess, Assist, and Arrange) should be used in basic care, but many things make it hard to do. To get around problems, researchers needed automated, all-encompassing, and preventative tools. The research team created and tested an early version of a proactive electronic visit (e-visit) that was sent through the Electronic Health Record patient gateway. The goal was to make it easier for people in primary care to get evidence-based treatment for quitting smoking, and the results looked good. This article explains the purpose, design, and procedure for a current Hybrid Type I effectiveness-implementation study that will check both how well the e-visit strategy helps people quit smoking and how easily it could be used in different primary care settings.

The main goal of the five-year study being done from afar is to use a clinic-randomized clinical trial to compare how well the e-visit strategy works for quitting smoking compared to treatment as usual (TAU). Adults who smoke are being sought out at 18 basic care centers. Groups of clinics are chosen at random based on how many primary care doctors they have and are then given either e-visit or TAU. An initial baseline e-visit asks about the patient’s smoking background and why they want to stop. A clinical decision support program then figures out the best evidence-based treatment to give the patient. The patient’s provider looked over the e-visit suggestions, and after one month, another e-visit checked on the progress of quitting.

The main results were: using quitting treatments like medicine and psychological therapy; cutting down on the number of cigarettes smoked each day; and biochemically confirmed 7-day point prevalence abstinence (PPA) at six months. The e-visit group is supposed to have better success at quitting than the TAU group, according to their hypothesis. A second goal uses a mix of methods to look at the possibility of e-visit usage at the patient, provider, and group levels. Acceptability, acceptance, loyalty, implementation cost, reach, and longevity are some of the results of execution. The proactive, delayed e-visit strategy could help patients, doctors, and general care practices in a big way. It could also make evidence-based quit treatment available to a lot more people.

