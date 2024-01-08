A Literature Review on Primary Cutaneous Mucinous Carcinoma

The following is a summary of “Primary Cutaneous Mucinous Carcinoma: A Review of the Literature,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Freeman, et al.

Primary cutaneous mucinous carcinoma, often referred to as PCMC, is a low-grade cancer that is exceedingly rare and has a striking similarity to mucinous carcinoma that originates from other primary sites, such as the breast, the intestines, and the lungs. PCMC is also known as PCMC.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the past research carried out on PCMC, with a particular emphasis on its prevalence, clinical features, histology, immunohistochemistry, treatment, and prognosis. PubMed and Ovid MEDLINE were used to search for articles that were connected to PCMC. This was done to carry out a full literature review.

According to the results, the medical literature lists several hundred examples, and surgical removal is the standard of therapy whenever it is possible to take such a course of action. It is required to do a work-up for metastases after getting a diagnosis of primary cutaneous mucinous carcinoma. This is done to exclude the likelihood of distant primary. Medical experts can have complete control over the margins of these rare malignancies with the use of a procedure known as surgical Mohs micrographic surgery. This approach does not cause any damage to the tissue that is around the cancerous location.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2023/12000/primary_cutaneous_mucinous_carcinoma__a_review_of.8.aspx