A low testosterone level impairs erectile function by increasing endocan expression in rat penile corpus cavernosum.

The mechanism by which a state of low testosterone leads to erectile dysfunction (ED) has not been determined. Endocan is a novel marker of endothelial function. However, whether endocan is involved in the regulation of erectile function under low testosterone levels remains unclear.

In this study we sought to determine whether a low-testosterone state inhibits erectile function by regulating endocan expression in the endothelial cells of the rat penile corpus cavernosum.

Thirty-six male Sprague-Dawley rats aged 8 weeks were randomly assigned to 6 groups (n = 6 per group) as follows: (1) control, (2) castration, (3) castration + testosterone treatment (treated with 3 mg/kg testosterone propionate per 2 days), (4) control + transfection (4 weeks after castration, injected with lentiviral vector (1 × 108 transduction units/mL, 10 μL), (5) castration + transfection, or (6) castration + empty transfection. One week after the injection, we measured the maximal intracavernous pressure/mean arterial pressure (ICPmax/MAP), serum testosterone and nitric oxide (NO) levels, and the expression of endocan, phospho-endothelial NO synthase (p-eNOS), eNOS, phospho-protein kinase B (p-AKT), and AKT in the rat penile corpus cavernosum.

Under a low-androgen state, the expression of endocan in the rat penile corpus cavernosum was significantly increased, which inhibited the AKT/eNOS/NO signaling pathway and resulted in ED.

In the castration group, the expression of endocan in the rat penile corpus cavernosum was significantly higher than that in the control group (P < .05). Additionally, the levels of p-AKT/AKT, p-eNOS/eNOS, and NO in the rat penile corpus cavernosum and ICPmax/MAP were significantly lower in the castration group than in the control group (P < .05). In the castration + transfection group compared with the castration group there was a significant decrease in the expression of endocan (P < .05) and an increase in the ratios of p-AKT/AKT, p-eNOS/eNOS, and ICPmax/MAP (P < .05) in the rat penile corpus cavernosum.

Downregulating the expression of endocan in the penile corpus cavernosum may be a feasible approach for treating ED caused by hypoandrogenism.

The results of this study indicte that endocan may affect NO levels and erectile function through multiple signaling pathways, but further experiments are needed to clarify the relationship between endocan and androgens.

A low-testosterone state inhibits the AKT/eNOS/NO signaling pathway by increasing the expression of endocan in the rat penile corpus cavernosum and impairing erectile function in rats. Decreasing the expression of endocan in the penile corpus cavernosum can improve erectile function in rats with low testosterone levels.

