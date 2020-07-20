This study investigates the effect that upper body vibration has on the recovery rate of the biceps muscle. A mathematical model that accounts for vibration is developed by adapting three vibration terms into the Stephenson and Kojourahov skeletal muscle regeneration mathematical model. The first term accounts for the increase in the influx rate of type 1 macrophages (P). These cells are part of the body’s immune response to muscle damage. They control the proliferation rate of satellite cells (S) and phagocytize dead myofiber cells. The second term accounts for the rate of the phenotype change of P to type 2 macrophages (P). P are used to support S differentiation and prevent apoptosis of myoblasts (M). The final term accounts for the fusion rate of M. M fuse with each other to create myotubes which align to create myofibers. The addition of these three terms decreases the overall skeletal muscle regeneration time by 47%. The model is validated on the macroscopic scale by subjecting test participants to a muscle damage and recovery protocol involving vibration therapy.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Inc.

