Children under the age of five are more sensitive to influenza infection. The goal of this study is to assess the frequency and incidence of influenza among young children, as well as the impact of childhood immunisation in various scenarios. Scaling up observed surveillance data was used to estimate the number and incidence rate of influenza infections among children under the age of five in Beijing. Then, during each study season, researchers used a susceptible–exposed–infected–recovery (SEIR) model to reproduce the weekly number of influenza infections estimated in Beijing, as well as to estimate the number and proportion of influenza-attributed medically attended acute respiratory infections (I-MAARI) averted by vaccination. Finally, they assessed the impact of various children immunisation regimens with varying levels of coverage and vaccine delivery speed.With real coverage at about 2.9 percent over the included seasons, I-MAARI was decreased by an average of 3.9 percent when compared to a no-vaccination situation. Reaching 20 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent, 60 percent, 80 percent, and 100 percent vaccination coverage would result in a 25.3 percent, 42.7 percent, 51.9 percent, 57.0 percent, 65.3 percent, and 71.2 percent reduction in I-MAARI.

Even with very low vaccination coverage rates, the implementation of a programme for vaccinating young infants in Beijing would significantly lower I-MAARI, especially if the immunizations could be administered rapidly.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1705692