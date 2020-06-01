Improving the posterior airway space is one of the most important functions of genioplasty. Studies have shown that the posterior airway space (PAS) can play an important role in the evaluation of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). The purpose of this study is to evaluate the airway safety of our modified technology by observing the impact on PAS in skeletal Class II patients without OSAS.

We have modified a cosmetic genioplasty, which can guarantee the continuity of the lower edge of the bilateral mandible by rotating the chin segment clockwise. Fourteen patients submitted to our modified cosmetic genioplasty alone were included in the study. The facial convexity angle and the ratio of the face were measured by analyzing photographs. The position of the hyoid bone and the width of the PAS were measured by analyzing lateral cephalograms. The volume and the cross-sectional area (CSA) of the PAS were measured using 3D reconstruction. The Wilcoxon signed-rank test and paired samples t test were used to assess the significance of differences of the data (p < 0.05).

Soft tissue measurements were statistically different (p = 0.001) and achieved satisfactory results. The position of the hyoid bone moved up (L: p = 0.004; L: p = 0.056) and forward (L: p = 0.001; L: p = 0.016). The increase in the CSA had statistical significance (p < 0.005). There were significant statistical differences in the total airway volume and hypopharynx (p = 0.001), except in the oropharynx (p = 0.096).

Our modified genioplasty not only achieved better cosmetic results by ensuring the continuity of the lower edge of the bilateral mandible but also exerted a significant positive impact on the posterior airway space for patients with skeletal class II, thus helping reduce the prevalence of OSAS. We hence suggest performing this modified cosmetic genioplasty on the skeletal class II patients with/without OSAS if necessary.

