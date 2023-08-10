A New Powder Dressing: A Breakthrough for Chronic Venous Ulcer Care

The following is a summary of “A New Powder Dressing for Management of Chronic Venous Ulcers,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Mahmood et al.

The new powder dressing (TPD) is a methacrylate-based powder formulation that, upon hydration, forms a shape-retentive matrix to generate optimal moist wound healing conditions. The objective of the following randomized, controlled clinical study was to assess the role of TPD in treating chronic venous ulcers (CVU).

The prospective, randomized, controlled study enrolled 60 CVU patients. Patients in the treatment group (n = 30) were treated with TPD, while those in the control group (n = 30) were treated with conventional compression dressing therapy. At 12 weeks (43.3% vs. 10.0%, p =.004) and 24 weeks (86.7% vs. 40.0%, p =.001), the TPD group had substantially higher rates of complete ulcer healing than the conventional dressing group. In addition, patients in the TP dressing group healed substantially faster [mean (95% CI): 16.7 (14.1–19.3) weeks versus 37.0 (30.8–43.2) weeks, p =.001].

In addition, patients in the TPD group required significantly fewer dressings, experienced less severe pain after dressing, and required significantly fewer systemic analgesics. The use of TPD in the treatment of CVUs was associated with substantially higher healing rates, shorter healing times, and decreased pain.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/07000/A_New_Powder_Dressing_for_Management_of_Chronic.7.aspx