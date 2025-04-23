A Novel 3D-Printed Binocular Ophthalmoscope Design

Photo Credit: linkspring

The following is a summary of “Low-Cost 3D-Printed Binocular Indirect Ophthalmoscope,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Ophthalmology by Hwang et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a compact and affordable 3D-printed binocular indirect ophthalmoscope (BIO) as an alternative to current large and costly models.

They used off-the-shelf electronic and optical components, computer-aided design (CAD), and a consumer-grade 3D printer to construct the BIO and evaluated the ocular light safety using a spectrometer to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The results showed that the total component cost of the 3D-printed BIO was [$182.26]. The wireless, spectacle-style device had a weight of [120 g] and featured a compact design compared to existing commercial BIOs, incorporating a battery within the frame. The BIO met the standards set by the [International Organization for Standardization] for indirect ophthalmoscopes and complied with the [American National Standards Institute’s Group 1] light hazard protection requirements for ophthalmic instruments.

Investigators concluded that the creation of a high-quality, low-cost bioink using CAD and 3D printing was feasible, potentially presenting benefits in both well-resourced and less-resourced environments.

