A novel scoring system based on magnetic resonance imaging for the prediction of the difficulty of ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation for uterine fibroids.

Aug 05, 2024

Experts: Ying Zhang,Qian Wang,Yangyang Wang,Rong Ma,Min He,Lian Zhang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ying Zhang

    State Key Laboratory of Ultrasound in Medicine and Engineering, College of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Qian Wang

    State Key Laboratory of Ultrasound in Medicine and Engineering, College of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Department of Gynecology, Chongqing Haifu Hospital, Chongqing, China.

    Yangyang Wang

    Department of Gynecology, Chongqing Haifu Hospital, Chongqing, China.

    Rong Ma

    State Key Laboratory of Ultrasound in Medicine and Engineering, College of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Department of Gynecology, Chongqing Haifu Hospital, Chongqing, China.

    Min He

    State Key Laboratory of Ultrasound in Medicine and Engineering, College of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Department of Gynecology, Chongqing Haifu Hospital, Chongqing, China.

    Lian Zhang

    State Key Laboratory of Ultrasound in Medicine and Engineering, College of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

    Chongqing Key Laboratory of Biomedical Engineering, Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China.

