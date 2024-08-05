A novel scoring system based on magnetic resonance imaging for the prediction of the difficulty of ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation for uterine fibroids.

To develop a novel scoring system based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for predicting the difficulty of ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (USgHIFU) ablation for uterine fibroids.

A total of 637 patients with uterine fibroids were enrolled. Sonication time, non-perfused volume ratio (NPVR), and ultrasound energy delivered for ablating 1 mm of fibroid tissue volume (E/V) were each classified as three levels and assigned scores from 0 to 2, respectively. Treatment difficulty level was then assessed by adding up the scores of sonication time, NPVR and E/V for each patient. The patients with score lower than 3 were categorized into low difficulty group, with score equal to or greater than 3 were categorized into high difficulty group. The potential predictors for treatment difficulty were compared between the two groups. Multifactorial logistic regression analysis model was created by analyzing the variables. The difficulty score system was developed using the beta coefficients of the logistic model.

Signal intensity on T2WI, fibroid location index, largest diameter of fibroids, abdominal wall thickness, homogeneity of the signal of fibroids, and uterine position were independent influencing factors for the difficulty of USgHIFU for uterine fibroids. A prediction equation was obtained: difficulty score = 17 × uterine position (anteverted =0, retroverted =1)+71 × signal intensity (hypointense = 0, isointense/hyperintense = 1) +8 × enhancement (homogenous = 0, heterogeneous = 1)+25×(largest diameter of fibroids-20) +35 × (fibroid location index -0.2) +1×(abdominal wall thickness -5).

This scoring system established based on MRI findings can be used to reliably predict the difficulty level of USgHIFU treatment of uterine fibroids.



