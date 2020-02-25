Barriers to the early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia can delay diagnosis and treatment. myMemCheck® was developed as a rapid free cognitive self-assessment tool that can be completed at home to identify older adults that would benefit from a more comprehensive cognitive evaluation.

Two prospective cross-sectional studies were conducted to examine the psychometric properties and clinical utility of myMemCheck®.

In Study 1, participants were independent living residents referred to an outpatient memory clinic (N = 59); older adults in the community and post-acute nursing home residents (N = 357) comprised Study 2.

Psychometric analyses were performed on cognitive and psychological testing data, including myMemCheck®. myMemCheck® evidenced adequate reliability and strong construct validity. Receiver operating characteristic analysis evidenced an optional myMemCheck® cut score for identifying older adults at risk for MCI or dementia. myMemCheck® explained 25% of cognitive status beyond basic patient information.

myMemCheck® may help fast-track the diagnostic process, facilitate appropriate referrals for cognitive and neuropsychological evaluation, reduce assessment burden in health care and prevent negative outcomes associated with undetected cognitive impairment.

