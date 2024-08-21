A Phase 3 Trial of Finerenone in Non-Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Design and baseline characteristics of the Finerenone, in addition to standard of care, on the progression of kidney disease in patients with Non-Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease (FIND-CKD) randomized trial,” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Heerspink et al.

A non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, finerenone, improved kidney and cardiovascular outcomes in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Researchers conducted a prospective study on Non-Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease (FIND-CKD) to determine whether finerenone had similar benefits for adults with CKD who don’t have diabetes.

They conducted a phase 3 trial with adults having non-diabetic CKD. Patients were given either a daily dose of placebo or finerenone (10 or 20 mg) based on their eGFR levels (≤ 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 or higher) and urinary albumin-creatinine ratio (UACR, ≥200 to ≤3500 mg/g). The primary goal was to track eGFR changes over 32 months, with secondary objectives including cardiorenal outcomes safety, sustained ≥57% decrease in eGFR, hospitalization for heart failure (HF) or cardiovascular death (CVD), and separate kidney and cardiovascular composite outcomes.

The results showed 3,231 patients across 24 countries, randomizing 1,584 for the study. Most had chronic glomerulonephritis (57%) or hypertensive/ischaemic nephropathy (29%). Immunoglobulin A nephropathy was the most common glomerulonephritis (26.3% of the population). Average eGFR was 46.7 mL/min/1.73 m2 and median UACR 818.9 mg/g, respectively. Diuretics, statins, and calcium channel blockers were used by (n=282) 17.8%, (n=851) 53.7%, and (n=794) 50.1% of patients, respectively. The Sodium–glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors were used by 16.9%, with a similar eGFR (45.6 vs. 46.8) and slightly higher UACR (871.9 vs. 808.3 mg/g) compared to not using SGLT2 inhibitors at baseline.

Investigators concluded that FIND-CKD was the first phase 3 trial testing finerenone in patients with non-diabetic CKD.

Source: academic.oup.com/ndt/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ndt/gfae132/7690802