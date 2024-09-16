SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


A Pooled Analysis of Eight Clinical Studies Suggests a Link Between Influenza-Like Symptoms and Pharmacodynamics of the Toll-Like Receptor-7 Agonist Vesatolimod.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Sharon A Riddler,Constance A Benson,Cynthia Brinson,Steven G Deeks,Edwin DeJesus,Anthony Mills,Michael F Para,Moti N Ramgopal,Yanhui Cai,Yanan Zheng,Liao Zhang,Wendy Jiang,Xiaopeng Liu,Donovan Verrill,Daina Lim,Christiaan R de Vries,Jeffrey J Wallin,Elena Vendrame,Devi SenGupta

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sharon A Riddler

    Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

    Constance A Benson

    Department of Medicine, UC San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA.

    Cynthia Brinson

    Central Texas Clinical Research, Austin, TX, USA.

    Steven G Deeks

    Department of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA.

    Edwin DeJesus

    Orlando Immunology Center, Orlando, FL, USA.

    Anthony Mills

    Men’s Health Foundation, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

    Michael F Para

    The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH, USA.

    Moti N Ramgopal

    Midway Specialty Care Center, Fort Pierce, FL, USA.

    Yanhui Cai

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Yanan Zheng

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Liao Zhang

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Wendy Jiang

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Xiaopeng Liu

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Donovan Verrill

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Daina Lim

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Christiaan R de Vries

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Jeffrey J Wallin

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Elena Vendrame

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA.

    Devi SenGupta

    Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster City, CA, USA. devi.sengupta@gilead.com.

