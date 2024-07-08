SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


A powerful machine learning approach to identify interactions of differentially abundant gut microbial subsets in patients with metastatic and non-metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Annacandida Villani,Andrea Fontana,Concetta Panebianco,Carmelapia Ferro,Massimiliano Copetti,Radmila Pavlovic,Denise Drago,Carla Fiorentini,Fulvia Terracciano,Francesca Bazzocchi,Giuseppe Canistro,Federica Pisati,Evaristo Maiello,Tiziana Pia Latiano,Francesco Perri,Valerio Pazienza

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Annacandida Villani

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Andrea Fontana

    Biostatistic Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Concetta Panebianco

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Carmelapia Ferro

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Massimiliano Copetti

    Biostatistic Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Radmila Pavlovic

    Proteomics and Metabolomics Facility (ProMeFa), IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Denise Drago

    Proteomics and Metabolomics Facility (ProMeFa), IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Carla Fiorentini

    Scientific Direction, Association for Research on Integrative Oncological Therapies (ARTOI), Roma, Italy.

    Fulvia Terracciano

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Francesca Bazzocchi

    Abdominal Surgery Unit, IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Giuseppe Canistro

    Abdominal Surgery Unit, IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Federica Pisati

    Histopathology Unit, Cogentech S.C.a.R.L, Milan, Italy.

    Evaristo Maiello

    Oncology Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Tiziana Pia Latiano

    Oncology Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Francesco Perri

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

    Valerio Pazienza

    Division of Gastroenterology, Fondazione IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

