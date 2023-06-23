The following is the summary of “Light Chain-Only Immunotactoid Glomerulopathy: A Case Report,” published in the May 2023 issue of Kidney Disease by Bu et al.

Glomerulonephritis and monoclonal immunoglobulin G (IgG) microtubular deposits are signs of the monotypic form of immunotactoid glomerulopathy (ITG), strongly linked to low-grade lymphoproliferative diseases. The case of a patient with acute kidney injury, hematuria, proteinuria, and hypocomplementemia due to high-risk light chain multiple myeloma is given. Immunotactoid glomerulopathy was discovered alongside light chain myeloma cast nephropathy in a kidney biopsy. Microtubule deposits in glomeruli are exclusively stained positive for the light chain and complement component 3.

A single VL variability subgroup (IGKV3) and the constant domain of the κ light chain were found in both glomeruli and casts (without α, or μ heavy chain or κ light chain) by proteomic analysis. Collagen types C3, C5, C6, C7, and C9 were all found in glomeruli. There was no evidence of autoantibodies against proteins in the alternative complement pathway. The patient continued to require dialysis even after undergoing clone-directed chemotherapy. Pathogenesis of this immunotactoid glomerulopathy subtype may entail a nephrotoxic κ light chain activating the alternative complement pathway.

Glomerular co-deposition of C3 (without C1q or C4d), identification of C3 and C5-C9 (but not C1, C2, and C4) by proteomic analysis of glomeruli, and low serum C3 (but not C4) are all findings that support APC activation by nephrotoxic light chain in this patient.

When APCs are activated, either systemically or locally, on the glomerular surface, proliferative glomerulonephritis is likely to follow. Anti-complement autoantibodies (especially anti-CR1 and anti-FH) are present in approximately 50% of individuals with C3 glomerulopathy associated with monoclonal gammopathy. About two patients with monoclonal immunoglobulin C3 glomerulopathy confirmed the direct activation of APC by monoclonal immunoglobulin. FH was blocked by the monoclonal immunoglobulin (λ in 1 and IgGκ in 1) in both subjects; components of the APC (FH, factor I, complement receptor 1, complement protein B, and properdin) were tested for autoantibodies; however, we found none.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0272638622009933