This study aimed to explore the risk factors of urinary tract infection (UTI) in patients with intracranial cerebral hemorrhage (ICH).

This is a retrospective study, and a total of 77 patients with ICH consecutively admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of USTC (Anhui Provincial Hospital, Hefei, China) during the period of August 2015 to August 2017 were included. The patients were divided into an UTI group (24 cases) and a non-UTI group (53 cases); patients with UTI were diagnosed according to clinical manifestations, recent urinary routines, and urine culture results. The following information in these two groups was recorded: age, sex, course of disease, side of paralysis, location and type of cerebral hemorrhage, disturbance of consciousness or not, the Brunnstrom stage of paralysed lower limbs, number of basic diseases, whether there were complications (tracheotomy, retention catheterization, pulmonary infection, pressure sore, deep venous thrombosis, etc.), whether rehabilitation interventions were conducted, blood routine, biochemistry index, DIC complete set, urine routine, and urine culture data. Univariate analysis and multivariate logistic regression analysis were used to examine the risk factors of UTI in patients with ICH.

Univariate analysis showed that age, side of paralysis, disturbance of consciousness, the Brunnstrom stage of lower limbs, tracheotomies, retention catheterization, pulmonary infection, leukocyte count, neutrophil proportion, sodium, uric acid, D-dimer, and fibrinogen may be related to UTI in patients with ICH ( < 0.05). Regression analysis showed that age (OR (95% CI) = 1.207 (1.022-1.424), < 0.05). Regression analysis showed that age (OR (95% CI) = 1.207 (1.022-1.424), < 0.05). Regression analysis showed that age (OR (95% CI) = 1.207 (1.022-1.424), < 0.05). Regression analysis showed that age (OR (95% CI) = 1.207 (1.022-1.424).

Increased age and high D-dimer are independent risk factors for UTI in patients with ICH, while right-sided paralysis is a protective factor for UTI in patients with ICH.

Copyright © 2020 Jingsong Mu et al.