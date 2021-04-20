As per the studies, Dowling‐Degos disease seems to be a rare autosomal dominant genodermatosis. It is characterized by acquiring reticulate hyperpigmentation over the flexures, someone‐like follicular papules, and pitted perioral scars that usually develop during adulthood. Mutations in genes affecting melanosome transfer and melanocyte and keratinocyte differentiation have been implicated in this disease’s pathogenesis. These genes include KRT5, POFUT1, POGLUT1, and, most recently, PSENEN. Dowling‐Degos disease can be found in isolation or with other associated findings, most notably hidradenitis Suppurativa. This condition belongs to a spectrum of disorders that all result in reticulate hyperpigmentation that are hard to distinguish from each other. The most closely linked entity is Galli‐Galli, which is clinically indistinguishable from Dowling‐Degos disease and can only be characterized by the presence of acantholysis on microscopy. Unfortunately, Dowling‐Degos disease is generally progressive and recalcitrant to treatment.

As this is a sporadic disease, there not much adequate information related to this. Therefore, the doctors and researchers are still studying to find out some new openings from the research work. If something comes out, it will be more helpful for the treatment of Dowling‐Degos disease. They are evaluating all the available information from the case for the investigation.

